Russia’s Kikoriki, Legend of the Golden Dragon is coming to the U.S.

The Russian animated film, Kikoriki, Legend of the Golden Dragon, will be in U.S. movie theaters on March 3, said the production company, Ricky, in a press release, TASS reports.

"On March 3, the comedy will be released on the big screen, and on March 7 the second part of the full-length franchise of Kikoriki will be available on DVD,” said the press release.

The film will be shown in movie theaters in Massachusetts, Minnesota, Texas, and Colorado. Kikoriki is a joint project of two companies: Ricky, and Art Pictures Studio.

This full feature-length cartoon is about the adventures of the heroes of the popular animated series, Kikoriki, the Beginning, and was first released in cinemas in Russia and the CIS in December 2011. It grossed more than 270 million rubles, and attracted about 1.3 million viewers.

In 2009, the creators of Kikoriki - artistic director Anatoly Prokhorov, main artist Salavat Shayhinurov and general producer Ilya Popov - were awarded the Russian State Prize in the field of culture and arts.