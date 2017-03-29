Konchalovsky's 'Paradise' gets Best Film at Russia's Nika movie award

'Paradise’ by Russian film director Andrei Konchalovsky won Best Picture and Best Director at Russia’s main annual national film award Nika, the country's equivalent of the Oscars.

The 30th award ceremony was held late on March 28 at the Mossovet State Academic Theater, one of Moscow’s oldest theaters.

The film about the WWII and the Holocaust was first screened at the Venice Film Festival, winning the Silver Lion Award for Best Director. The movie has been nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Award.

"The disasters of the 20th century, and particularly the Holocaust, must never be forgotten," Konchalovsky said while receiving the prize.

The Best Actress award went to the film's star Yulia Vysotskaya. The Best Actor went to Timofey Tribuntsev for his role in Nikolai Dostal's 'Monk and Devil'.

Source: TASS