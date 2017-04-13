Ballerina Diana Vishneva announces dance festival

Diana Vishneva performing at the front with the bar. Source: ZUMA Press/Global Look Press

It’s been announced that applications for the international competition of young choreographers – “CONTEXT. Diana Vishneva” – that will take place during the festival of modern choreography, will be accepted until June 30.

Students of dancing schools and choreography institutes around the world are invited to take part in the festival. It doesn’t matter whether they have already performed on stage, or have no experience. All are welcome to apply.

There is one condition though. Each performance at the festival should be unique to the event, with three to eight dancers involved. Routines should also only last between eight to ten minutes.

The finalists will have the chance to showcase their work during the festival, which will take place from Nov. 11 to 19 in Moscow, in the Stanislavsky Electrotheater and in St. Petersburg’s “Erarta” Museum of modern art.

Contestants can apply through the website.