Japan may ease single-entry visa requirements for Russians - TV

Japan’s government intends to include provisions on extending the maximum duration of multiple visas and easing single-entry visa requirements for Russian citizens into the agreements set to be signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit, Japan’s NHK TV reported.

According to the TV channel, Tokyo has been holding final consultations with Russia on this matter.

Over 50,000 Russians visit Japan each year with a similar number of Japanese citizens visiting Russia. As the TV channel says, Japan’s government expects that boosting humanitarian exchanges will help promote mutual understanding between the two nations and allow to advance peace treaty talks.

On Saturday, Japan’s Asahi daily reported that mutual easing of visa requirements between the two countries could involve multiple visas, their duration could be extended from three to five years.

In March 2014, Japan, together with Western countries, imposed sanctions on Russia over the situation in Ukraine, particularly suspending consultations on easing visa rules.

Russia’s president is scheduled to visit Japan on December 15-16. Vladimir Putin will spend the first day of the visit in the city of Nagato, Yamaguchi Prefecture, while on December 16 he will head to the country’s capital of Tokyo.

Source: TASS