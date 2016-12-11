Putin offers condolences to Nigeria’s leader after terrorist attack

The attack was carried out by suicide bombers, who most likely belonged to the Boko Haram terrorist group.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram, offering condolences to Nigeria’s leader Muhammadu Buhari after the big terrorist attack in Madagali, saying "this barbarian crime has no excuses," the Kremlin’s press service said on Dec. 11.

Putin said Russia supports Nigeria’s efforts in fighting terrorism.

"The Russian president confirmed the readiness to build up cooperation in this sphere both on the bilateral and on a wider, international basis," the press service said. "Putin offered words of sympathy and support to families of the victims and wished soonest recovery to the injured."

Two explosions on the market in Nigeria’s village Madagali went off on Dec. 9. According to authorities, the attack was carried out by suicide bombers, who most likely belonged to the Boko Haram terrorist group, which is active in the country. The authorities said both suicide bombers were schoolgirls. The number of victims, according to the latest data, was 56 people.

Source: TASS