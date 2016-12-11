Rosneft begins diesel supplies to Turkey 2017

The document was signed pursuant to the Heads of Terms on cooperation and supply of petroleum products in October 2016.

Russia’s biggest oil company, Rosneft, from Jan. 2017 will begin supplies of 550,000 tonnes oil products to Turkey, the company’s website said on Dec. 11.

"A company of Rosneft group (Petrocas Energy group) and a company of Demiroren Group (Total Oil Turkiye A.) signed a contract for the deliveries of diesel to Turkey," Rosneft said. "The document was signed pursuant to the Heads of Terms on cooperation and supply of petroleum products, reached by the parties within the World Energy Congress in Istanbul (Turkey) in Oct. 2016."

"The contract envisages the annual delivery of up to 550 thousand t of diesel, produced at Rosneft refineries. The first delivery will be carried out in Jan. 2017. Demiroren aims to use the products to be purchased for supplying its retail stations in Turkey."

"In Dec. 2014, Rosneft acquired 49% stake in Petrocas Energy, which owns and operates oil products terminal in Poti, Georgia, and is specialized in transportation, retail distribution and international trading of oil products.

"Demiroren Holding is a diversified group of companies that has leadership in different business areas in Turkey. Demir·ren Group owns and operates a network of more than 1100 fuel and autogas sations of such brands as Total, Moil and MILANGAZ, as well as multiple oil product terminals in Turkey."

