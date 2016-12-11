Russian-Iranian economic development commission begins working in Tehran

The Permanent Russian-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation begins its work in Iran’s capital of Tehran. Over the course of two days, the two countries’ experts will discuss the main fields of cooperation and priority common projects for the near term.

On Dec. 13, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mahmoud Vaezi are expected to participate in the Commission’s wrap-up meeting.

During the 13th meeting of the Permanent Commission, the parties will discuss bilateral cooperation in energy, nuclear energy in particular, oil and gas production, transport, the exploration of outer space, machine building, medical industry as well as the financial and banking sector. The meeting agenda also includes inter-regional cooperation, tourism, environmental protection and other spheres of bilateral cooperation.

Representatives of various ministries, governmental bodies, leading corporations and companies, including Roscosmos, Rostec, Gazprom, Zarubezhneft, Lukoil and Tatneft, will take part in expert groups’ meetings. The meeting’s participants are expected to sign a package of documents on bilateral economic cooperation.

The Russian-Iranian business forum will open on December 13 in Tehran’s Olympic Hotel. The forum participants will discuss development of trade, economic, investment cooperation, support for the Russian and the Iranian businesses at the state levels, development of industrial and technical cooperation between Russia and Iran, cooperation in various spheres.

Read more: NATO chief: We do not want to isolate Russia

Source: TASS