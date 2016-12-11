Syrian army backed by Russian aircraft thwarts ISIS attack on Palmyra

The Syrian Armed Forces with the active support from the Russian Aerospace Forces during the past night repelled the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) militants’ attempts to breakthrough into Palmyra, more than 300 militants were killed, press service of the Russian Defense Ministry said on Dec. 11.

"During the past night, with the active support from the Russian Aerospace Force, the Syrian governmental forces repelled all terrorist attacks on Palmyra. The attackers used vehicles with suicide bombers, armored vehicles and artillery."

The Russian aircraft delivered 64 strikes on positions, convoys and moving reserves of the militants.

"They destroyed 11 tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, 31 vehicles carrying large-caliber automatic guns, more than 300 militants," the ministry said.

Earlier, the Al Arabiya TV channel said citing sources with the Syrian opposition said Islamic State had re-entered the ancient city of Palmyra on Saturday. The terrorists launched offensive from different directions, trying to capture oil wells in the Shaer and al-Maher fields. Fierce clashes were going ten kilometers in the south of the city, near a grain storage, it said.

Palmyra, the UNESCO World Heritage site, was retaken from terrorists on March 27 with the support of Russian air force’s strikes. Later on, Russian field engineers cleared the city and its nearby ancient monuments from mines.

Read more: NATO chief: We do not want to isolate Russia

Source: TASS