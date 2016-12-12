Russia Beyond The Headlines

China expects Putin’s Japan visit to promote stability in Asia

December 12, 2016 TASS
Beijing welcomes better ties between Moscow and Tokyo.
Abe and Putin and EEF
Vladimir Putin and Shinzo Abe Source: Alexandr Rumin/TASS
Beijing expects Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to Japan to promote stability in Asia, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters on Dec. 12.
 
"Russia and Japan are both important countries. We are glad when countries develop normal relations", the Chinese diplomat said. "We hope that these relations and cooperation will contribute to the stability, development and prosperity of the region," he added.
 
Moscow and Tokyo have recently been preparing for Putin’s visit to Japan, scheduled for Dec. 15-16.
 

