Baltic Fleet receives first Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter

The Baltic Fleet’s airbase in the Kaliningrad Region has received the first multirole fighter Sukhoi Su-30SM, the fleet’s spokesman Roman Martov has said on Dec. 13.

"The first Sukhoi Su-30SM has made a landing at the airdrome in Chernyakhovsk to have joined a squadron of the Baltic Fleet’s aviation group," he said.

The plane arrived from an aircraft-building plant in Irkutsk.

Several more fighters of that type will become organic to the Baltic Sea Fleet’s aviation in 2017.

The first Sukhoi Su-30SM crews have undergone retraining at a center in Yeisk. Now they will be able to share experience with their colleagues on site.

The Sukhoi Su-30SM is the latest upgraded configuration of the multirole heavy fighter Sukhoi Su-30 (generation 4+). It boasts high maneuverability, a phased array antenna radar, thrust vector control, and front horizontal stabilizers. It is capable of carrying advanced high accuracy weapons (both air-to-air and air-to-surface types).

The Sukhoi Su-30SM can fly up to 3,000 kilometers without refueling and extra tanks.

Source: TASS