Russia and Iran sign 8 documents on cooperation

Eight documents on cooperation between Russia and Iran were signed on Dec. 13 at a meeting of the Permanent Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission on trade-economic cooperation held in Tehran.

In particular, the parties signed roadmap on trade and industrial cooperation, memorandum of understanding between the National Iranian Gas Company and Gazprom, memorandum of understanding between EXIAR and Iranian banks Parsiyan and Pasargad, two agreements on providing loans to Iran for the construction of thermal power plants and the electrification of the railway.

According to the protocol on the intergovernmental Russian-Iranian commission, Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft is interested in the cooperation with Iranian oil companies in projects to develop Iran’s big oil and gas onshore and offshore fields with proven resource base.

"The sides highlighted Rosneft’s interest in the mutually beneficial cooperation with Iranian oil companies in projects to develop big oil and gas fields in Iran’s onshore and offshore areas with proven resources base, as well as in joining geological-prospecting blocks after studying their geological structure and resource potential," the document said.

The Russian delegation included more than 200 representatives of ministries and departments, leading corporations and companies, such as Roscosmos, Rostec, Gazprom, Zarubezhneft, Lukoil, Tatneft, Russian Railways, Russian Helicopters.

Source: TASS