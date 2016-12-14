Gazprom considers Austria key partner for implementation of Nord Stream-2

The Nord Stream-2 natural gas pipeline is expected to come into service at the end of 2019. Source: AP

Russian gas giant Gazprom considers Austria as one of the key partners in the implementation of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, CEO of Gazprom Alexey Miller told a press conference in Vienna.

"Austria is indeed our very good old partner on the market. In the near future we will mark "a golden jubilee" with OMV. For almost 50 years, Gazprom has delivered about 200 billion cubic meters of gas to Austria and we, as Gazprom, consider Austria as the key target market for the new gas transportation projects. In particular, it concerns the Nord Stream-2 project. For us Austria is not only the market we supply gas to but it is a major distribution center," he said.

The Nord Stream-2 natural gas pipeline is planned to be commissioned by 2019 year-end.

The pipeline is expected to come into service at the end of 2019. It is set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore. Each of the pipeline’s two stretches will have a capacity of 27.5 billion cubic meters. The new pipeline will double the capacity of the first stretch and will basically follow its route.

Capital expenditures on the project are estimated at 8 billion euros and its total cost will amount to 9.9 billion euros, taking into account project financing.

Source: TASS