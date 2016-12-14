Russia: Almost 6,000 civilians leave Aleppo over past 24 hours

Nearly 6,000 civilians, including 2,200 children, have been evacuated from Aleppo’s districts held by militants over the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for the reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria reported on Dec. 14.

"Over the past 24 hours, 5,992 civilians, including 2,210 children, have been evacuated from Aleppo’s districts controlled by militants with the assistance from the Russian Center for the reconciliation of the warring parties," the report said.

The center noted that all of them were staying in special humanitarian centers and were provided with hot meals and medical assistance, if necessary.

According to the center, over 360 militants have left the western part of Aleppo over the past 24 hours. "A total of 366 militants have laid down arms moving to the western part of the city. In accordance with the Syrian president’s decision, 329 gunmen have been granted amnesty," the center said.

Source: TASS