Russian sappers clear 16 hectares of mines in eastern Aleppo

Russia’s military cleared 45 buildings of explosive devices and demined 16 hectares in eastern Aleppo over the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said in a statement on Dec. 14.

"The Russian servicemen of the international mine action center continued the humanitarian demining of quarters in the eastern part of Aleppo liberated from militants," the center said. They also demined 8.7 kilometers of roads.

The Russian sappers arrived in the Hmeymim airbase in Syria on Dec. 3. Russia’s Defense Ministry said the most skilled specialists with experience in such operations, including in Palmyra, were sent there. A canine division is part of the group. The General Staff earlier said more than 200 servicemen and almost 50 pieces of equipment would take part in the mine clearance effort in Aleppo.

Source: TASS