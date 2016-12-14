State Duma ratifies deal with Armenia on regional air defense in Caucasus

The State Duma, the lower house of Russia’s parliament, has ratified an agreement between Russia and Armenia on creating the regional united air defense system in the Caucasian collective security region.

The document was submitted to the State Duma for consideration by the Russian president.

The agreement with Armenia was signed in Moscow on Dec. 23, 2015. The document stipulates "the establishment of a regional Unified Air Defense System as part of the CIS Unified Air Defense." The main tasks of the system are to "set up and maintain air defense combat duty in the Caucasus collective security region, keep the combat control system, the weaponry and the military hardware of the Unified Air Defense System in constant readiness, cooperate with the forces of other regional air defense systems," an explanatory note said.

The Russian Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief will coordinate the joint activities of the Unified Air Defense System and other regional air defense systems. Russia’s Southern Military Region Commander will be in charge of overall command.

In peacetime, the member states’ defense ministries will plan combined engagement of the troops, their joint air defense combat duties, interaction, as well as operational and combat training. The air defense system will be engaged in accordance with the legislation of the country in whose air space a target is detected.

The deal ratification corresponds to Russia’s state interests, Chairman of the State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Ties with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov said.

Source: TASS