Thirty-meter New Year’s tree for Kremlin felled in Moscow suburbs

Russia’s main New Year tree to decorate the Kremlin for the New Year holidays was felled at a forestry in the Istra municipal district near Moscow on Dec. 15.

The 30-meter, 110-year-old giant will be delivered to Moscow on Dec. 17 evening and then installed in the Kremlin’s Cathedral Square.

Alexander Migunov, the head of the Moscow region’s forestry committee, said that after the holidays the tree will be recycled to make New Year souvenirs.

"Last year we made ice hockey sticks and birdhouses from the tree," he explained.

According to local authorities, the life span of fir trees is between 110 and 115 years, therefore, the tradition does not affect the environment.

On Dec. 26, the tree will be unveiled and take center stage on traditional children's holiday shows in the Kremlin, set to delight 6,000 children from all Russian regions, including Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Source: TASS