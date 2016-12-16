Court arrests 10 land plots in Smolensk region of ex-economy minister

Moscow's Basmanny District Court imposed a conservatory attachment on 10 land plots and a house in Smolensk region that belong to ex-Minister of Economic Development Alexei Ulyukayev, the court’s spokesperson Yunona Tsareva told TASS.

"At the request of the investigator, on Nov. 29 the court has imposed a conservatory attachment on 10 land plots and a house in Smolensk region that belong to Alexei Ulyukayev," she said.

Tsareva noted that the arrested land plots are also located in the Smolensk region. "So far, the court has not received an appeal against the arrest of the property," she added.

Ulyukayev was detained on Nov.14, while receiving a $2 million bribe in exchange for the Economic Development Ministry’s consent to give the go-ahead to the oil major Rosneft’s acquisition of a 50.08 percent stake in another oil company, Bashneft, and was put under house arrest. On Nov. 15, President Vladimir Putin dismissed Ulyukayev from his high-ranking post citing loss of trust.

Source: TASS