Pamela Anderson says will ‘gladly’ get Russian citizenship

"I may have very strong connections with Russia." Source: Reuters

Hollywood star and animal rights activist Pamela Anderson said on Dec. 16 she could be interested in obtaining Russian citizenship.

"I have a Canadian passport and an American passport. I would gladly have a Russian passport. It would be easier to get here," Anderson, an active member of the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), said at a TASS news conference.

"I love Russia," she added. "I may have very strong connections with Russia. My mom is a little bit Russian, I guess, generations ago. So I feel a connection to the culture and people I think that Russians really get things done."

In November Russian president Vladimir Putin granted Russian citizenship to Hollywood star Steven Seagull. Other foreign celebrities who recently got Russian passports are French movie star Gerard Depardieu, U.S. boxing champion Roy Jones Jr. and U.S. mixed martial arts expert Jeff Monson.

Source: TASS