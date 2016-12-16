Reconciliation center completes evacuation from Aleppo

Buses are seen parked in Aleppo's government controlled area of Ramouseh, as they wait to evacuate civilians and rebels from eastern Aleppo, Dec. 15, 2016. Source: Reuters

Russia’s Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria has completed the operation to pull out militants and their family members from eastern areas of Aleppo, all women and children have been evacuated from the rebel-controlled quarters.

"The operation of the Russian Reconciliation Center on the withdrawal of militants and their family members from eastern areas of Aleppo has been completed. All women and children staying in the quarters controlled by the militants have been evacuated," the center said in a statement.

More than 4,500 militants and 337 wounded persons have been withdrawn from Aleppo, it said. In total, more than 9,500 people have been evacuated from eastern Aleppo since the start of the operation.

The center also said citing those evacuated by the last convoy that all those wishing to leave eastern Aleppo were able to do so.

The operation to pull out militants and their family members from eastern areas of Aleppo began on Dec. 15. People were evacuated through a humanitarian corridor to Idlib. Some 20 passenger buses, 10 ambulance vehicles and nearly 100 cars of the militants were involved in the effort. The representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) also took part in the operation.

Earlier in the day some mass media reports said that the evacuation of the militants and their families from Aleppo was suspended after the convoy suddenly came under fire.

Source: TASS