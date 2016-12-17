Abe:Japan, Russia have unlimited opportunities for development of relations

Russia and Japan have unlimited opportunities for development of relations in all spheres, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman following visit of Russia's president to Japan.

"President Putin and I have come to the conclusion - in case of common effort, Japan and Russia have unlimited opportunities for development of relations in all spheres," Abe said.

Issues of economic cooperation between the countries are outlined in the plan, consisting of eight items, which the Japanese prime minister presented to Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Sochi on May 6. The plan includes improvement of relations in the spheres of energy, small and medium businesses, industrial development of the Far East, and expanding of the export base. Besides, it contains suggestions on cooperation in advance technologies, including the nuclear energy, and in humanitarian exchanges.