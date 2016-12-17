Putin: Russia ready to build up cooperation in fighting terrorism

Russia's President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following the death of the military in a terrorist attack in Kayseri. The telegram is published on the Kremlin's website.

"I am adamant, a response to the criminal deeds of the kind should be more resolute fight against extremist groups," the document reads. "Russia, from its side, is ready to continue building up cooperation with Turkey in fighting terrorism."

"Mr. President, please say for me words of sympathy to families and friends of the victims and to wish soonest recovery to the injured," the Russian president said.

The explosion went off at about 08:45 on Saturday about 500m from Kayseri’s center. A suicide bomber in a car barged into a bus, carrying the military, and detonated a bomb. 13 people died, 55 got injured (including 48 military). Six people remain in poor conditions.

Turkey’s president said in a statement published earlier on Dec. 17, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (outlawed in Turkey) might be involved in the terrorist attack.