Russia Beyond The Headlines

Gazprom’s supplies to Europe grow by 14.4% early December

December 18, 2016 TASS
Gazprom supplied abroad 170 bcm between January 1 and December 15, 2016.

Between December 1 and 15, Gazprom’s export to Europe grew by 14.4% year-on-year, the company reported on Dec.18.

Among leaders in the growth dynamics are Denmark - by 137.5%, Poland - by 1-3%, the UK - by 66.8%, Austria - by 64%, the Czech Republic - by 49.8%, Finland - by 26.3%, and Germany - by 14.2%.

Gazprom supplied abroad 170 bcm between January 1 and December 15, 2016 (growth by 11.9% year-on-year).

Source: Tass

Multimedia

Romanov family

Frozen: Romanov princesses and their winter pastime

Your opinion

News

Photo of the day
waxwing View More  

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook