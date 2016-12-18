Gazprom’s supplies to Europe grow by 14.4% early December

Between December 1 and 15, Gazprom’s export to Europe grew by 14.4% year-on-year, the company reported on Dec.18.

Among leaders in the growth dynamics are Denmark - by 137.5%, Poland - by 1-3%, the UK - by 66.8%, Austria - by 64%, the Czech Republic - by 49.8%, Finland - by 26.3%, and Germany - by 14.2%.

Gazprom supplied abroad 170 bcm between January 1 and December 15, 2016 (growth by 11.9% year-on-year).

Source: Tass