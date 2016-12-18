Investigation into Povetkin doping case to be completed early 2017

Alexander Povetkin and Canada’s Bermane Stiverne were due to meet for the interim WBC heavyweight title on Dec. 17 in Russia’s Yekaterinburg.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) will finalize investigation in to the case of Alexander Povetkin, who is suspected of using doping, in early 2017, WBC’s President Mauricio Sulaiman told TASS on Dec. 18.

Sulaiman said on Dec. 17, Povetkin’s probe A proved to be positive of containing Ostarine. The probe is dated Dec. 6. The team of Canada's Bermane Stiverne has refused from the fight, and Povetkin fought against France’s Johann Duhaupas. Povetkin won the fight with a sixth round knockout.

WBC’s president said the organization had begun the investigation, however, with quite few days off around the New Year season, the investigation would be completed in early 2017.

Ostarine is a SARM substance, which athletes use during training. It builds up endurance, like anabolic steroids. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) put SARM substances on its prohibited items list in 2008.

Source: TASS