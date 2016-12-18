Kremlin New Year’s tree delivered

The tree will be unveiled and take center stage on traditional children's holiday shows in the Kremlin.

Russia’s main New Year symbol, the 110-year-old fir tree, has arrived at the Kremlin through the Spassky Gate to decorate the Kremlin’s Cathedral Square for the New Year and Christmas holidays, a TASS correspondent reported.

A logging vehicle made a stop near the Spassky Gate and the driver dressed up as Father Frost (or Ded Moroz, the Russian Santa Claus) handed special travelling papers to the guards and reported about the arrival of the valuable cargo.

The 30-meter fir was felled at a forestry in the Istra municipal district near Moscow on Dec. 17-18 night arrived in the Russian capital, covering a distance of 100 kilometers and escorted by police cars.

This year’s fir is ten years younger than last year’s one. According to local authorities, the life span of fir trees is between 110 and 115 years, therefore, the tradition does not affect the environment.

On December 26, the tree will be unveiled and take center stage on traditional children's holiday shows in the Kremlin, set to delight 6,000 children from all Russian regions, including Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

The New Year’s tree will be beautifying the Kremlin for three weeks and afterwards it will be recycled to make New Year souvenirs. Last year ice hockey sticks and birdhouses were made from the tree.

Source: TASS

Read more: Winter is the best time in a land with no other season