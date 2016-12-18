Meeting of Russian, Iranian, Turkish foreign ministers on Syria due Dec 20

The decision to reschedule the meeting depended on the situation in Syria, especially in Aleppo.

A meeting of Russian, Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers on Syria is expected to be in Moscow on December 20, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Dec. 18.

Earlier, the meeting was announced to be due on December 27.

The foreign ministry’s statement explains that during a telephone conversation on Saturday Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif "agreed to have a trilateral meeting on Syria jointly with Turkey’s Foreign Minister (Mevlut Cavusoglu) a week earlier - on December 20."

The ministry said the decision to reschedule the meeting depended on the situation in Syria, especially in Aleppo.

A source at the Turkish Foreign Ministry told TASS the meeting could be rescheduled from the 27th to the 20th of December. "However, we have not received any official confirmations," the source said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier, the foreign ministers had agreed to have a meeting "soon."

Source: Tass