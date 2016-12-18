Putin to meet government before New Year

The meeting will be devoted to results of the year, aspects of the country’s social and economic development.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin traditionally will meet before the New Year with members of the government on December 19, the Kremlin’s press service said.

"The meeting will be devoted to results of the year, aspects of the country’s social and economic development," the Kremlin said. "The president will also greet members of the government with the coming New Year."

On that day, the president will also meet with representatives of the Russian businesses. The meeting will feature top managers of major companies, banks, as well as representatives of public organizations, key officials of the government and the presidential Administration, the press service said.

Source: Tass