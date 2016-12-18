Special operation in Grozny over, 7 militants killed, 4 more detained

Seven militants were killed and four more were detained in a special operation in the Chechen capital city of Grozny on Dec. 18, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on his Instagram account.

"The special operation in Grozny and its suburbs is over. Seven militants were killed, four were detained. Three of them are in hospital with gun wounds," he wrote.

He noted that the mass media, which reported about a shootout and even explosions in central Grozny, were "deliberately whipping up the situation." "As a matter of fact, there were no explosions or shootouts in the street about which the media wrote. Not a single shot was fired. Shops, restaurants, cafes, other institutions worked routinely," he wrote.

The Chechen leader refuted reports that the special operation was conducted in Grozny’s Staropromyslovsky district. "It was conducted several kilometers away from the city, in a mountainous forest where there are no houses," he noted.

"No one can flee Grozny alive if he comes with weapons in his hands," Kadyrov wrote. "I am thankful to all participants in the operation who have demonstrated professionalism, courage, firmness and tencity."

Source: Tass