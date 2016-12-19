Forty-one people die in Irkutsk after drinking lotion containing alcohol

The number of people who have died of poisoning after consuming a bath lotion called Boyaryshnik (Hawthorn) containing alcohol in East Siberia’s Irkutsk has exceeded 40, Stanislav Zubovsky, prosecutor of the city’s Leninsky district, told TASS on Dec. 19.

"A total of 57 people have been affected, 41 of them have died," he said.

Other patients remaining in hospitals are in a critical condition, the prosecutor added.

Late on Dec. 18, Russia’s Investigative Committee and the regional Interior Ministry reported about 18 cases of alcohol poisoning, including eight deaths, in Irkutsk, one of the largest cities in Siberia.

Investigators say all the victims are the residents of one neighborhood Novo-Lenino. A criminal case has been opened into the sale of goods failing to meet safety requirements and resulting in the death of two or more people.

Source: TASS