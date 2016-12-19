Russia Beyond The Headlines

Putin: Moscow must know who was behind assassination of Russian ambassador

December 19, 2016 TASS
"We must know who steered the killer’s course." Source: Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Dec. 19 Moscow must know for sure who was behind the assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov.

"Russia’s Investigative Committee has already opened a criminal case on this assassination. It has been instructed to set up a working group that is to go to Ankara to take part in the probe into this crime together with the Turkish partners," he said at a meeting in the Kremlin.

According to Putin, an agreement to this effect was reached during his telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We must know who steered the killer’s course," Putin stressed.

Putin called to enhance security measures at Russian diplomatic missions in Turkey. He stressed the necessity to "have the Turkish side’s guarantees of security of Russian diplomatic mission under the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations."

He demanded participants in the meeting "make coordinated proposals on enhancing security measures at Russian diplomatic missions abroad."

The meeting was attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov and Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin.

Source: Tass

