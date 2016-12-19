Real disposable income in Russia down 5.6% in November 2016

Real disposable income (income minus obligatory payments) fell 5.6 percent in November year-on-year in Russia, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported on Dec. 19.

In November, average money income per capita rose 0.3 percent year-on-year to 30,803 rubles ($497). Since the beginning of the year the income rose by 1.1 percent in comparison with the same period of 2015.

The average monthly salary was 36,105 rubles ($583) in November, which is 1.7 percent up year-on-year.

Source: TASS