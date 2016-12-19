Russian ambassador’s murder in Ankara to be addressed with UN Security

An unnamed gunman gestures after shooting the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Source: AP

Russia will address the UN Security Council regarding the assassination of Andrei Karlov, the Russian Ambassador in Ankara, who was killed as a result of a terrorist attack in the Turkish capital on Dec. 19, Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.

"This issue will be immediately raised today with the members of the UN Security Council," Zakharova said. "There is no place for terrorism and we will be resolutely fighting against it."

"We qualify the events as a terrorist attack, we stay in contact with Turkish officials who have pledged that a thorough all-round investigation will be carried out. The attackers will be punished. Today this issue will be brought up at the UN Security Council," she said.

Source: Tass