Thirty-three people die in alcohol poisoning incident in Irkutsk

The number of people in eastern Siberia’s Irkutsk who have died of poisoning after consuming a bath lotion has reached 33, a source in the regional Investigative Committee informed TASS on Monday.

"We have received information that 33 people had died in hospitals and at home. In all, 54 people have been affected," the source said.

According to the press service of the regional Health Ministry, the death toll has climbed to 30. "Seventeen people died in hospitals, three others - on their way to hospital, while ten people died before the doctors arrived," the press service said.

The local Health Ministry’s press service earlier told TASS that 14 people died after drinking the bath lotion called Boyaryshnik (Hawthorn).

Investigators say all the victims are the residents of one Novo-Lenino neighborhood. A criminal case has been opened into the sale of goods failing to meet safety requirements and resulting in the death of two or more people.

Source: TASS