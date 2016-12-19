Turkish TV says man who killed Russian ambassador was among police guard

An unnamed gunman gestures after shooting the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. A gunman opened fire on Russia's ambassador to Turkey at a photo exhibition. Source: AP

Man who shot and killed Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov at the opening of a photo exhibition in Ankara on Dec .19 night had penetrated the premises of the arts gallery disguised as a policeman, NTV channel said.

It indicated that the ID the man had presented at the entrance might have been a fake.

According to some sources, the man had served in riot police but was fired over suspicion of having ties with Fetullah Gulen’s terrorist organization FETO.

Source: Tass