Turkish TV says man who killed Russian ambassador was among police guard

December 19, 2016 TASS
Russian Ambassador
An unnamed gunman gestures after shooting the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. A gunman opened fire on Russia's ambassador to Turkey at a photo exhibition. Source: AP

Man who shot and killed Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov at the opening of a photo exhibition in Ankara on Dec .19 night had penetrated the premises of the arts gallery disguised as a policeman, NTV channel said.

It indicated that the ID the man had presented at the entrance might have been a fake.

According to some sources, the man had served in riot police but was fired over suspicion of having ties with Fetullah Gulen’s terrorist organization FETO.

