Twenty-five people die in alcohol poisoning incident in Irkutsk

The number of people in eastern Siberia’s Irkutsk who have died of poisoning after consuming a bath lotion that, according to preliminary data, contained methanol, has reached 25, a source in the regional Investigative Committee informed TASS on Dec. 19.

"It is currently known that 42 people have been taken to hospitals, 25 of them died. All the rest are in grave condition," the source said.

The local Health Ministry’s press service earlier told TASS that 14 people died after drinking the bath lotion called Boyaryshnik (Hawthorn).

Investigators say all the victims are the residents of one Novo-Lenino neighborhood. A criminal case has been opened into the sale of goods failing to meet safety requirements and resulting in the death of two or more people.

Source: TASS