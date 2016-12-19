UN condemns assassination of Russian ambassador to Turkey

The United Nations resolutely condemns the assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov and rules out any possible justification of this act, Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for the UN secretary general, said on Dec. 19 adding that the guilty must be found and brought to justice.

"We condemn the gun attack on the Russian Ambassador to Turkey," Dujarric told journalists following the tragedy in the Turkish capital of Ankara. "There can be no justification for an attack on a diplomat, an Ambassador..."

Earlier in the day, an unidentified assailant opened rapid gunfire in the Turkish capital of Ankara during the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition dedicated to bilateral relations between Russia and Turkey and called ‘Russia through Turks’ eyes.’

Russian Ambassador to Turkey Karlov, who had been invited to the opening ceremony of the exhibition, was shot during the attack and later died in a hospital of the sustained wounds, according to Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Three more people also sustained gun wounds during the attack, according to various media reports. Local news outlets reported that the suspected assailant was killed by law enforcers.

The Russian diplomatic mission in Ankara stated that there were no other citizens of Russia, who were harmed as a result of the armed attack in the Turkish capital.

Source: Tass