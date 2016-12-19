UN Security Council unanimously adopts resolution on Aleppo

Buses are seen parked in Aleppo's government controlled area of Ramouseh, as they wait to evacuate civilians and rebels from eastern Aleppo, Syria, Dec. 15, 2016. Source: Reuters

The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution stipulating the deployment of international observers to Syria’s Aleppo in order to coordinate the evacuation of civilians from the war-torn eastern part of the city. All the 15 members of the UN Security Council, including Russia, have voted in favor of this document.

The resolution particularly requests the United Nations and other relevant institutions to carry out "adequate, neutral monitoring and direct observation on evacuations from the eastern districts" of Aleppo.

The Security Council expressed alarm over the humanitarian crisis in Aleppo requesting the UN to ensure further deployment of staff for monitoring and reporting on the evacuations, as needed.

The resolution also requests UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon "to take urgent steps… to allow the observation by the United Nations and other relevant institutions of the well-being of civilians… inside the eastern districts of the city of Aleppo."

The resolution envisages that all the parties to the Syrian conflict should allow complete, immediate, unconditional, safe and unhindered access for humanitarian aid to Aleppo and provide the observers with an opportunity to monitor the situation. At the same time, the resolution affirms the UN’s commitment to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria.

The compromise text is based on two draft resolutions submitted by Russia and France. The French-drafted document requested the UN Secretary General to immediately form a monitoring mission that would consist of the UN personnel already deployed to the Aleppo area. Russia, in turn, pointed out that unprepared observers’ presense in the conflict zone may lead to a tragedy.

Source: TASS