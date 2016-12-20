Death toll in alcohol poisoning incident in Irkutsk reaches 58

The number of people in eastern Siberia’s Irkutsk who have died of poisoning after drinking a bath essence has reached 58, sources from the region’s healthcare ministry told TASS on Dec. 20.

"As of 21:00 local time (16:00 Moscow time) the death toll from poisoning has reached 58 people. Ninety-seven people have been affected," the press service said. According to the ministry, 34 people have died in hospital, while others - at home or at other places.

According to the ministry, medics are fighting for the lives of 38 people, most of them in a grave condition. One patient was discharged from hospital earlier on Dec. 20.

Investigators say all the victims are the residents of one Novo-Lenino neighborhood. A criminal case has been opened into the sale of goods failing to meet safety requirements and resulting in the death of two or more people.

A ban on sales of all nonfood alcohol-containing products has been imposed in Irkutsk and in the region. The ban will stay in place as long as checks continue at local stores as to whether they have on sale the lethal bath lotion called Boyaryshnik (Hawthorn) and similar products.

Source: Tass