Kremlin confirms team of Russian investigators flying to Turkey

A woman lights a candle in front of a portrait of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov outside the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow, Dec. 20, 2016. Source: AP

An investigative team of representatives of Russia’s special agencies, the Investigative Committee and the Foreign Ministry has departed for Turkey, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Dec. 20.

"A total of 18 people will work as part of the group," Peskov said.

"The group will work in Turkey as part of investigation into the murder of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov," Peskov said, adding that the agreement on this was reached during a phone conversation on Dec. 19 between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Russian diplomat was shot dead on Dec. 19 evening as he made a speech during the opening of a photo exhibition devoted to Russia in the Center for Contemporary Art in Turkey’s capital Ankara. The attacker was killed by local security forces shortly after, Turkey’s authorities said. Three people were wounded. Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the attack on the ambassador was an act of terrorism.

A criminal case was opened in Russia into "the act of international terrorism resulting in the death."

Source: Tass