Putin offers condolences over Berlin attack

December 20, 2016 TASS
Berlin
A policeman watches the truck which ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital last night in Berlin, Dec. 20, 2016. Source: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Joachim Gauk over the tragedy at a Christmas market in Berlin, the Kremlin press service said on Dec. 20.

"The crime committed against civilians is shockingly cruel and cynical," Putin said, offering condolences to the families of the victims.

At least 12 people were killed and about 50 injured on Dec. 19 night when a truck ploughed into a central Christmas market in Berlin. 

Source: Tass

