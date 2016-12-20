Russia, Iran, Turkey pledge to fight against Islamic State, Nusra together

The joint statement by the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, and Turkey contains a pledge to pool efforts in the struggle against the Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra (both outlawed in Russia), as well as other related terrorist organizations, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif told a news conference on Dec. 20 following negotiations with his Russian and Turkish counterparts.

"In our statement today we say that the three countries pledge to fight together against the Islamic State, Jabhat al-Nusra and the affiliated organizations," Zarif said.

"We also pledged to separate these groups from other forces in Syria," he said. "This is the first, very important and very necessary step towards creating conditions for a permanent, lasting ceasefire in Syria."

Source: Tass