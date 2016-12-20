U.S. widens sanctions against Russia

The United States broadened the sanction list against Russia related to developments in Ukraine. Source: Reuters

The United States broadened the sanction list against Russia related to developments in Ukraine, the U.S. Treasury Department said in its statement on Dec. 20.

Seven individuals, several dozens of organizations and two vessels under the Russian flag were included into the list.

Nine regional units of Russian gas producer Novatek are now in the sanction list. Furthermore, Crimean Ports, Crimean Railways, Stroiproekt Institute, Transflot, and others are in the hit list as well.

Marshal Zhukov and Stalingrad, two vessels bearing the Russian flag and subjected to sanctions, belong to Transflot company.

The United States and the European Union introduced sanctions against Russia in view of developments in Ukraine and reunification of Crimea with Russia. Sanctions were repeatedly extended and renewed.

Source: TASS