Putin's press conference postponed due to mourning ceremony for ambassador

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the mourning ceremony for Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov on Dec. 22, so the president’s annual press conference will be postponed to Dec. 23, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"As Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov’s funeral will take place on Thursday, Dec. 22, the President has decided to put off the annual press conference," Peskov said. "The president will participate in the mourning ceremony."

"The president’s annual press conference will begin on Dec. 23, at noon," Peskov added. "The accreditation of journalists, all terms and conditions concerning the press conference remain the same," he elaborated.

An armed man whom the police identified later as a 22-year-old former police officer opened indiscriminate fire on Dec. 19 in an arts gallery in Ankara where Ambassador Karlov was opening a photo exhibition. Karlov received a gunshot wound, of which he died at hospital later.

Source: TASS