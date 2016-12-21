Russia Beyond The Headlines

Rosneft and Cupet sign contract on cooperation at Cuba’s brownfields

December 21, 2016 TASS
RBTH
RN-Exploration, a subsidiary of Russian oil major Rosneft, and Cuba’s Union CubaPetroleo (Cupet) signed an agreement on cooperation at Cuban brownfields, Rosneft said on Dec. 21.

"In accordance with the signed document parties will jointly investigate conditions of development and operation of Varadero - Eastern Central Block to identify opportunities for improvement of well pool operation and completion of wellwork aimed at enhanced oil recovery," the company said.

Rosneft and Cupet signed a memorandum on cooperation in implementation of projects in Cuba at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in May 2014. An agreement on cooperation in the sphere of enhanced oil recovery at brownfields was signed between the parties in July 2014 in Havana. 

Source: TASS

