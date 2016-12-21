Russia Beyond The Headlines

Turkish police arrest 13 suspects tied to Russian envoy’s murder

December 21, 2016 TASS
Russian Ambassador
An unnamed gunman gestures after shooting the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, at a photo gallery in Ankara, Dec. 19, 2016. Source: AP

The number of suspects linked to the murder of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey that have been arrested has risen to 13, Turkey’s TV Channel Haber 7 reported on Dec. 21.

Six suspects have been arrested in the Aidyn province where the assailant, Mevlut Mert Altyntash, was born. Among those arrested were his father, mother, sister and other relatives. Another six suspects were detained in Izmir. In addition, an attorney who owns an apartment, where the assassin had resided for a short period of time, has also been arrested, the TV channel reported.

'The pain should be felt only by those who prepared this provocation'
'The pain should be felt only by those who prepared this provocation'

Some those in custody have been taken to the security department for interrogation. Police will transfer the other suspects to Ankara a bit later.

Russia’s envoy to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, was gunned down in Ankara on Dec. 19 as he was opening a photo exhibition entitled "Russia: From Kaliningrad to Kamchatka, through the eyes of a traveler."

According to Ankara, Turkish security services liquidated the assassin who turned out to be a policeman. Three people were injured in the shooting, which the Russian Foreign Ministry described as a terror attack. The Russian Investigative Committee, which initiated criminal proceedings, classified Karlov’s murder as an act of international terrorism.

Source: Tass

Multimedia

Romanov family

Frozen: Romanov princesses and their winter pastime

Your opinion

News

Photo of the day
waxwing View More  

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook