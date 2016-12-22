Fethullah Gülen denies involvement in assassination of Russian ambassador

U.S.-based Turkish Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen has denied his involvement in the assassination of Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, Associated Press reported citing Gülen’s video address.

In the video address, Gülen accused Turkey’s government of defaming his movement. Gülen said "it is not possible for them to convince the world of such accusations."

Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was shot down on Dec. 19 while he was delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition. According to Turkey’s authorities, the attacker was neutralized by security forces. The attack also left three people wounded. Russia’s foreign ministry officially declared it a terrorist attack, while the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case labeling Karlov’s assassination an act of international terrorism.

On Dec. 21, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that according to the investigators, Fethullah Gülen was involved in the assassination of the Russian ambassador as the killer had links to his movement.

Source: TASS