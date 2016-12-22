Karaulova sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISIS

"The court's decision is Karaulova is guilty, she is sentenced to 4 years and 6 months in a penal colony." Source: Kirill Kallinikov/RIA Novosti

The Moscow District Military Court has sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony former student of the Moscow University's Philosophy Department Varvara Karaulova (Alexandra Ivanova), as she was found guilty of an attempt to join the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), TASS correspondent reported from the court.

"The court's decision is Karaulova is guilty, she is sentenced to 4 years and 6 months in a penal colony," Judge Alexander Ababkov announced.

The defense of Karaulova will appeal the sentence, her lawyer Sergei Badamshin told.

Varvara Karaulova left home on May 27. She told her parents that he was going to the university and secretly left for Istanbul. On June 4, the Turkish branch of Interpol detained her and another 12 Russians when they were crossing Turkey’s southern border with Syria with an aim to join ISIS militants. She was returned to Russia by flight from Istanbul on June 12.

Karaulova was arrested on suspicion of links to the Islamic State terrorist group on Oct. 28, 2015. Official charges were brought against her on Nov. 10.