Russians will be skiing in Europe this year

Sunny beaches are still the top choice for winter vacations, but European destinations are gaining ground among Russians for the New Year holiday.

The stabilization of the euro and the stronger ruble contributed to the rise in demand for European resorts among Russians. Source: Shutterstock/Legion-Media

The number of Russians who chose European ski resorts as their New Year holiday destination grew 20% compared to the same pre-holiday period in 2015, RIA Novosti cited (in Russian) the executive director of the Russian Association of Tour Operators Maya Lomidze.

The stabilization of the euro and the stronger ruble contributed to the rise in demand for European resorts among Russians, although Lomidze cites the unavailability of Egyptian destinations as the primary reason behind the growth.

“[…] in the absence of the most popular winter destinations, which in recent decades were in Egypt, there is a redistribution of demand for the New Year holidays," RIA Novosti cited Lomidze.

Countries with more favorable climate conditions remain the most popular destinations for vacationing Russians, nevertheless. “[…] top sales leaders among tourist destinations are poplar locations such as Thailand, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates, and Turkey,” RIA Novosti cited Lomidze.

Andorra, Italy, and Austria top a list of European destinations Russians are choosing for the upcoming New Year holidays, according to Lomidze.

