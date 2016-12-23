IOC launches disciplinary procedures against 28 Russians athletes

Guests posing with the Olympic rings in the main mountain Olympic Village in Sochi. Source: Alexandr Kryazhev / RIA Novosti

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Friday its decision to launch disciplinary procedures in regard to 28 Russian athletes, who participated in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.

"Following the publication of the completed WADA Independent Person Report on Dec. 9, 2016, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced today that 28 Russian athletes, who participated in the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014, are now subject to a disciplinary procedure," a statement from the IOC said.

"Prof. McLaren had investigated 95 samples of Russian athletes provided to him by the IOC. They led to the 28 athletes with evidence of sample manipulation," the statement said.

"They have now been repatriated back to the Lausanne Anti-Doping Laboratory, and re-analysis has already begun on these samples looking for any Adverse Analytical Findings," the IOC stated.

According to the Part 2 report, delivered less than two weeks ago in London by the WADA Independent Commission and its chairman, Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, over 1,000 Russian athletes competing in summer, winter and Paralympic sports could have been involved in the manipulations system to conceal positive doping tests.

Source: TASS