Russian Ski Federation declines hosting 2017 FIS World Cup finals in Tyumen

The Russian Ski Federation (RSF) announced its decision on Dec. 23 to refuse hosting the 2017 FIS World Cup finals, scheduled to be held in the Western Siberian city of Tyumen on March 16-19.

The federation added that the new venue for the international event would be announced later. The RSF decision followed a recent report delivered by an independent commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

According to the Part 2 report, delivered less than two weeks ago in London by the WADA Independent Commission and its chairman, Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, over 1,000 Russian athletes competing in summer, winter and Paralympic sports could have been involved in the manipulations system to conceal positive doping tests.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced earlier in the day that it decided to launch disciplinary procedures against 28 Russian athletes from the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi based on the data provided in the McLaren’s Part Two report.

Source: TASS

