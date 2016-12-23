Some 10,000 bottles of poisonous bath lotion seized in Siberia’s Irkutsk

A bottle of the Hawthorn bath liquid produced at an illegal distillery discovered by the police in Klyuchevaya Street. Source: Kirill Shipitsin/TASS

Police seized more than 10,000 bottles of bath lotion containing methanol, similar to the ones that caused a series of deadly poisonings in the Siberian city of Irkutsk this week, a spokeswoman for the Russian Interior Ministry told TASS on Dec. 23.

Spokeswoman Irina Volk said a cache of "10,000 bottles, each containing 250 milliliters of the Boyaryshnik cosmetic product, have been found and seized in the basement of a cottage in Irkutsk" on Dec. 22.

She said law-enforcement officers conducted searches at more than 3,500 shops and warehouses in the region in the past four days.

More than 22,000 liters of alcohol sold with violations have been seized as a result of the large-scale operation in the region that began in the wake of the poisoning.

Source: TASS